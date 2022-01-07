Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,897 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,793. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

NYSE EXR opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.30. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.78 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

