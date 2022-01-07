Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 436.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

