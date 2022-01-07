Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,666,275. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $472,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after buying an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,444,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

