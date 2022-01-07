M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,985 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.42. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.07 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

