Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 29,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $228,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $220,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
