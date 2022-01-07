Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.66. 29,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $228,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $220,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

