Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318,784 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Masco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

