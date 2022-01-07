Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Mesa Air Group’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 164,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

