Morgan Stanley Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Equal Weight

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $383.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $431.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $465.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $326.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

