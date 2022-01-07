NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NH opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 91.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 81,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

