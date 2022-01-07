National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in National Health Investors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

