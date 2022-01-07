Needham & Company LLC Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $75.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.44% from the company’s previous close.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE UBER opened at $42.03 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

