NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NPCE stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 92,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,902. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million. On average, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $3,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth about $6,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

