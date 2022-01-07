Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $140.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.06. 12,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,838. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. Nevro has a twelve month low of $79.44 and a twelve month high of $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.