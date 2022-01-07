New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.88 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $469.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.43. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

