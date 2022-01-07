OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.27.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 11.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

