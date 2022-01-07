PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of PerkinElmer worth $76,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 210,127 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

