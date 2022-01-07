Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

