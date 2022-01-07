Piper Sandler Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Neutral

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,768. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $810.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 47.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

