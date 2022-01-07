Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.53% from the company’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of NTLA opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $925,659 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

