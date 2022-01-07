Piper Sandler Raises NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,471,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1,398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

