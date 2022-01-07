Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Short Interest Update

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 829,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on APTS. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 270,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 659,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,325. The company has a market cap of $947.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

