Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,279,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.66% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $696,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,866,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $75,775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 120.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

