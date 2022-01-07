Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 45,258 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla worth $827,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $889.87.

TSLA stock traded down $26.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,037.73. 605,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,249,463. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,074.97 and a 200-day moving average of $854.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

