Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.62 or 0.07625504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00075680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,553.64 or 1.00096383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

