Quant (QNT) Reaches One Day Volume of $66.01 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $66.01 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.86 or 0.00431328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009574 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.15 or 0.01326551 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.