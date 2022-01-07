Redburn Partners Upgrades Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Buy

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

FRLN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FRLN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.