Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $761,116.00

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00062341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

