Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 530” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 530 ($7.14) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 480 ($6.47) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.35) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.20) to GBX 484 ($6.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.57).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 478.28 ($6.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £97.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.70 ($6.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.55.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,053.12).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

