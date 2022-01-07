Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades BOX (NYSE:BOX) to Sector Perform

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

BOX opened at $25.40 on Friday. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,080 shares of company stock worth $6,683,539 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

