Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $80,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.65.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

