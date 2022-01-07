RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) target price by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTL Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.04 ($61.41).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

