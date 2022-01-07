Scotiabank Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Sector Perform

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Fortis to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after purchasing an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after purchasing an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,674 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.