Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Rises By 21.9%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

AGI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 3,254,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,783. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

