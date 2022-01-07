Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Increases By 20.5%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNCE. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,168. The stock has a market cap of $359.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.06. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $68,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

