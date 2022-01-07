Shroom.Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $810,879.00 (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00062341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

