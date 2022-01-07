Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 141.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

