State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,215 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $98.92 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

