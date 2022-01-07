STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($43.07) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.84) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.82 ($50.93).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €42.90 ($48.75) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.04 and its 200 day moving average is €38.08.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

