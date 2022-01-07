Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $271.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.95. Stryker has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

