Swapcoinz Hits 1-Day Volume of $107,645.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

