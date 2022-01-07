Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.04 or 0.07621533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,612.77 or 0.99795055 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

