Swiss National Bank Acquires 65,700 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Ingersoll Rand worth $80,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

