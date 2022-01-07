Swiss National Bank Buys 5,400 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of ON Semiconductor worth $77,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

