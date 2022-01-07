Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Entergy worth $78,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Entergy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after buying an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.