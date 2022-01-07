Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $81,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after buying an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $239.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

