Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of TransUnion worth $84,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1,112.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 138.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 235.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,812. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.