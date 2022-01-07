Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Airbnb worth $83,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $159.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.89 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.82.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

