Swiss National Bank Has $79.07 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Teledyne Technologies worth $79,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY opened at $426.88 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $353.82 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

