Swiss National Bank Has $80.28 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Church & Dwight worth $80,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

