Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $84,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $437.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.